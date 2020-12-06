Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.23.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

