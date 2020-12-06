Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 9th (NYSE:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech’s (NYSE:BNR) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 9th. Burning Rock Biotech had issued 13,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $222,750,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE BNR opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the period.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

