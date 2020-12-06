California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Arvinas worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

