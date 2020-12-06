Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Securities cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

