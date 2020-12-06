Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 179.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $2,229,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 71.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CWH stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

