Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI.L) (LON:CGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,880.00

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI.L) (LON:CGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and last traded at GBX 1,915.20 ($25.02), with a volume of 3294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,733.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,536.64.

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI.L) Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

