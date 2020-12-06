Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $86.83 and last traded at $86.73, with a volume of 275610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.94%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,786 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,510,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,640 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.