Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Root in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Root’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of Root stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Root has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

