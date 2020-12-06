Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) & Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Head to Head Review

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Capcom has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, indicating that its share price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capcom and Sector 5, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Capcom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capcom and Sector 5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 21.04% 18.93% 13.70% Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capcom and Sector 5’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $750.64 million 7.92 $146.73 million $0.69 40.35 Sector 5 $390,000.00 3.81 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Capcom has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Summary

Capcom beats Sector 5 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game art books; licenses movies, animated television programs, music CDs and merchandise. Capcom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

