Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.11.

CPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock opened at C$35.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.09. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total value of C$1,147,639.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at C$1,093,878.72.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

