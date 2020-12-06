CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.94

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.94 and last traded at $62.94, with a volume of 3857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.11 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at $22,872,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

