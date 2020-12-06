CareDx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the average volume of 444 call options.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at $22,872,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

CDNA stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $65.29.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

