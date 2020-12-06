Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CABGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CABGY stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

