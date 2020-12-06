Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $191.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.93. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.