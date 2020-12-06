Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO)’s (CLS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

CLS opened at C$10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.49. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

