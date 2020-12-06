Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 122,880 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,880 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 249,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $91,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

