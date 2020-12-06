Cim LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,974 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

