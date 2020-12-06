Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

CPXGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cineplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

CPXGF opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

