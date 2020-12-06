Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.33

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.33 and last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 83628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.33 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,461,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,314,424 shares of company stock worth $76,130,783. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

