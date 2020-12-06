Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,931 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Conduent worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 115.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 94,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 56.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 109,125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 118.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 8.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 120.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 283,339 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

CNDT opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

