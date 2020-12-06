Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.68

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

