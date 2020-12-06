Contrasting Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $246.33 million 2.84 $52.96 million $2.57 13.32 MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 2.99 $44.72 million $1.81 7.93

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allegiance Bancshares and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.56%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.47%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 17.69% 6.00% 0.80% MetroCity Bankshares 34.59% 16.59% 2.25%

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

