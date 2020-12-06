Contrasting Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO)

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and RINO International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion $1.83 billion 1.96 $127.20 million $2.86 19.39 RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than RINO International.

Volatility and Risk

Altra Industrial Motion has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of 60.39, indicating that its share price is 5,939% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion -1.13% 9.76% 4.30% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altra Industrial Motion and RINO International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion 0 2 3 0 2.60 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus target price of $50.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.39%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than RINO International.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats RINO International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty. The Power Transmission Technologies segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The Automation & Specialty segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, as well as motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand; and heavy-duty diesel engine brake systems and valve actuation mechanisms, including compression release, and bleeder and exhaust brakes under the Jacobs Vehicle Systems brand. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

RINO International Company Profile

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

