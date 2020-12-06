Contrasting EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV)

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Betawave has a beta of 7.82, indicating that its share price is 682% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Betawave and EVERTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC $487.37 million 5.79 $103.47 million $1.81 21.67

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Betawave and EVERTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 0 3 1 0 2.25

EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential downside of 17.39%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Betawave.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC 19.30% 47.02% 13.11%

Summary

EVERTEC beats Betawave on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. It develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks in Latin America. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

