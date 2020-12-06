Contrasting Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -18.85% 0.71% 0.15%

Volatility and Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 7.53 $353.87 million $6.33 14.71 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 2.36 $70.21 million $1.32 7.96

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 7 7 0 2.31 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $87.64, indicating a potential downside of 5.86%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

