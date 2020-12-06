Contrasting SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 28.47% 27.38% 22.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.65 billion 4.96 $501.43 million $3.24 17.48

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wetouch Technology and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 2 1 0 2.33

SEI Investments has a consensus target price of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given SEI Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

