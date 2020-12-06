CONX Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 9th

CONX’s (OTCMKTS:CONXU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 9th. CONX had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CONXU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. CONX has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

CONX Company Profile

There is no company description available for CONX Corp.

