Cormark Comments on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.01.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

