Coupa Software (COUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $318.15 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -190.51 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

