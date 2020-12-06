Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) (LON:CRV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) (LON:CRV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15,454.36 and a PE ratio of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Craven House Capital Plc (CRV.L) Company Profile (LON:CRV)

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets in various geographical jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

