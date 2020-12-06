Critical Analysis: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and Orion Engineered Carbons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $250,000.00 76.40 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Orion Engineered Carbons $1.48 billion 0.68 $86.92 million $1.87 8.88

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VerifyMe and Orion Engineered Carbons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Engineered Carbons 1 0 2 0 2.33

Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.65%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Orion Engineered Carbons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83% Orion Engineered Carbons 3.53% 43.99% 5.90%

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

