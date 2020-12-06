Critical Comparison: Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) vs. Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mastech Digital and Lightbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.16% 22.53% 12.95% Lightbridge N/A -49.93% -47.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastech Digital and Lightbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $193.57 million 1.08 $11.15 million $0.99 18.48 Lightbridge $170,000.00 122.91 -$10.59 million N/A N/A

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Volatility & Risk

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

