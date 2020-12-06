Critical Comparison: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) versus Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 0 5 5 0 2.50

Virtu Financial has a consensus target price of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than UP Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52% Virtu Financial 14.76% 48.31% 6.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Virtu Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 12.47 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 2.96 -$58.60 million $0.61 38.34

UP Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virtu Financial.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, fixed income, currencies, and commodities to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

