Critical Survey: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) versus Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Synacor has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synacor and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 2 0 0 2.00 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synacor presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Synacor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synacor is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synacor and ZW Data Action Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.44 -$9.02 million N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies $58.08 million 0.58 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

ZW Data Action Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synacor.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -12.38% -16.90% -9.12% ZW Data Action Technologies -8.69% -37.20% -22.32%

Summary

Synacor beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc., a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also provides Cloud ID Authentication, a cloud-based identity and access management platform for large enterprises that offers native single sign on, home-based authentication, and device management to reduce login friction and enhance security; Email/Collaboration services, which include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company serves video, internet, and communications providers; device manufactures; media companies; government entities; enterprises; financial institutions; and small and medium sized businesses. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company is also involved in the technical services; and research and development, and other technical support services for the block chain business. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

