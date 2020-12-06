CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells $2,582,199.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Colin Black sold 3,836 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $587,099.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $3,012,155.20.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Colin Black sold 144 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $21,844.80.

On Monday, September 21st, Colin Black sold 1,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $203,836.32.

CRWD opened at $167.26 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FBN Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.