Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.