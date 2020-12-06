CSFB Boosts National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$76.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NA. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.94.

NA stock opened at C$71.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$75.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

