David M. Obstler Sells 35,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $3,253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,396.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,384.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

