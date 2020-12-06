Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.89.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

