Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $182.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.44.

ZS stock opened at $180.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at $33,793,341.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 109.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zscaler by 37.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

