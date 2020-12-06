Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WZZAF. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.