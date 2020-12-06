DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $282.00 at Pritchard Capital

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Pritchard Capital from $257.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pritchard Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $243.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.42. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,428,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

