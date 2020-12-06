Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $45.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 4,006.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 420.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Domo by 63.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.