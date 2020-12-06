Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.26, but opened at $45.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Domo shares last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 33,143 shares traded.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 475,495 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 374,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 297,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

