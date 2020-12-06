Domo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,214 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average daily volume of 945 call options.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.08. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

