Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Short Interest Update

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 753,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,706,000 after acquiring an additional 490,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,722,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after acquiring an additional 365,705 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at about $24,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.34 on Friday. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

