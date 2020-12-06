DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

