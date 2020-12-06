Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 47,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 101,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.