Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.85

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.85 and last traded at C$29.80, with a volume of 70598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on DND shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

