EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.22.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

